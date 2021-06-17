Covid: Reading quarantine Penta Hotel to shut
A quarantine hotel in Reading at the centre of a "significant" Covid-19 outbreak will close, according to health officials.
They said the Penta Hotel has told the government it will stop acting as a quarantine site in the next few weeks.
Reading's council called for the closure of the hotel after the virus spread among staff and the community.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Penta Hotels have been approached for comments.
Earlier this month Reading Borough Council said the DHSC-run quarantine facility in Oxford Road needed to "urgently close" as there were 44 positive cases among residents and staff.
It also said it was "unconvinced" the outbreak was under control or robust safety measures were in place.
It added the majority of the positive cases had been identified as the Delta variant, first identified in India, by Public Health England (PHE), and it was believed at least three cases in community were directly linked to the hotel.
Guests, who have all returned from red-list countries, also criticised the conditions at the hotel.
The DHSC denied the council's request to close it and previously described the hotel as a "small localised outbreak".
Penta Hotel previously said it was not in a position to comment on the topics raised by Reading Borough Council.
Reading is currently just one of many local authority areas in Berkshire where surge testing has been deployed due to concerns over the Delta variant.
