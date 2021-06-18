Slough man arrested after woman raped in park
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a park.
The 27-year-old was attacked in Chalvey Recreation Ground in Slough on Sunday at about 10:00 BST by a man she had met moments earlier in the town's High Street.
A 32-year-old man from Slough was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of rape.
He has been released on police bail until 15 July, while investigations continue.
The woman is being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.
