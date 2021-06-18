Arrest over motorcyclist death on A34 near Chieveley
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died on a dual carriageway.
The rider, in his 50s and from Aylesbury, died after losing control on the A34 as he passed underneath the M4 near Chieveley, Berkshire.
The 43-year-old arrested man, from Oxford, was also detained for failing to stop after a road traffic collision.
He has been released under investigation, police said.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which happened on Sunday at about 19:00 BST.
Sergeant Darren Brown said: "We would like to appeal specifically to anyone that saw a 2012 plate, silver BMW 1 Series at the time, before or after the collision.
"This car was distinctive as the rear passenger side window was broken and covered with plastic and tape."
