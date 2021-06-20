Reading stabbings: Memorial service held at Forbury Gardens
Published
A memorial service has taken place for three men who were stabbed to death during a terror attack in a park.
James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were killed in June 2020 in Reading's Forbury Gardens.
The service took place on Sunday afternoon in the park, one year on from the attacks.
It was attended by families, survivors, witnesses, and emergency services workers who responded on the day.
David Wails' friend Ken Murphy, speaking on behalf of family and friends, said: "They say time is a great healer but I don't think we will ever recover from the loss of David, James and Joe in such a terrible way in these gardens."
James Furlong's brother, Gary, said: "James was a gentle soul, kind and caring, his morals were impeccable, never swayed by personal incentives, no matter the cost and consequence to him."
Martin Cooper, said his friend Joe Ritchie-Bennett "was a blessing to the entire world but most importantly a blessing to our entire family for 39 years".
"To know Joe was to love Joe, we never met anyone who didn't love Joe, his mere presence made you smile."
The park's Maiwand Lion will be lit throughout the night, with three white beams of light shining into the sky.
The path leading to the statue has 365 lights - one for each day since the attack.
Council leader Jason Brock said the service was an opportunity for the town to come together "in solidarity" with the victims' friends and families.
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life jail term for the murder of the three friends and attempting to murder three others at his sentencing in January.
A multi-agency public protection review, involving the police, Berkshire Healthcare, and the probation service, is under way and is being led by an independent chair.
A campaign has also been launched to fund a permanent memorial to the trio.
