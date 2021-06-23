River Thames search at Caversham over missing person
A search of the River Thames is under way after a report of a person in the water.
Thames Valley Police said the search began near Caversham Bridge, Reading, at 13:00 BST, after someone was seen entering the water but not getting out.
Witnesses have reported seeing divers searching the river.
South Central Ambulance Service said its paramedics and the air ambulance had been put on stand-by but had been stood down.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its specialist boat and water rescue unit were involved in the search.
