Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh exhibition opens at Windsor Castle

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA portrait of Prince Philip standing in St George's Hall in the aftermath of the Windsor Castle blaze is on display

An exhibition celebrating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh has opened at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip: A Celebration has been curated by the Royal Collection Trust and features pieces marking key moments during his official duties for the Queen.

They include the coronation robe and coronet he wore during the Queen's Coronation in 1953.

He was the nation's longest serving consort and died aged 99 on 9 April.

The Queen and Prince Philip were together for 73 years, and he devoted himself to supporting the monarch in her duties as head of state at home and abroad.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionDisplays also include the coronation robe and coronet the duke wore during the Queen's Coronation in 1953

Exhibits include the prince's Chair of Estate, which is usually located in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, and his personal desk, presented to him as a wedding gift by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1947.

Also on show is a First Nations feather headdress, embroidered with HRH, given to the prince in Canada in 1973.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionA First Nations feather headdress given to Prince Philip in Canada in 1973 is among the items on show

Sally Goodsir, curator of decorative arts at the trust, said the exhibition was originally planned for the duke's centenary on 10 June.

"There are works from the Royal Collection, as well as more private works, such as paintings acquired by him during his lifetime, works presented during state visits, and during some of his solo tours without the Queen, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s," she said.

"There are also displays which show his involvement with environment and conservation when they were really quite new concerns in the middle of the 20th century."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionA design by Sir Hugh Casson for the sun lounge of the Royal Yacht Britannia
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA wine cooler in the form of a giant grasshopper presented by President Pompidou during a state visit to France in 1972

The exhibition is being held in the Lantern Lobby and St George's Hall, which the duke was "instrumental" in helping to restore after the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992, Ms Goodsir said.

"As people couldn't gather as they might ordinarily have done at the time of his death, and at the funeral, then this is a chance to visit and find out a little bit more about him," she added.

The exhibition runs until 20 September.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe wedding breakfast menu from the day Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947

