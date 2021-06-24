Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh exhibition opens at Windsor Castle
An exhibition celebrating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh has opened at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip: A Celebration has been curated by the Royal Collection Trust and features pieces marking key moments during his official duties for the Queen.
They include the coronation robe and coronet he wore during the Queen's Coronation in 1953.
He was the nation's longest serving consort and died aged 99 on 9 April.
The Queen and Prince Philip were together for 73 years, and he devoted himself to supporting the monarch in her duties as head of state at home and abroad.
Exhibits include the prince's Chair of Estate, which is usually located in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, and his personal desk, presented to him as a wedding gift by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1947.
Also on show is a First Nations feather headdress, embroidered with HRH, given to the prince in Canada in 1973.
Sally Goodsir, curator of decorative arts at the trust, said the exhibition was originally planned for the duke's centenary on 10 June.
"There are works from the Royal Collection, as well as more private works, such as paintings acquired by him during his lifetime, works presented during state visits, and during some of his solo tours without the Queen, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s," she said.
"There are also displays which show his involvement with environment and conservation when they were really quite new concerns in the middle of the 20th century."
The exhibition is being held in the Lantern Lobby and St George's Hall, which the duke was "instrumental" in helping to restore after the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992, Ms Goodsir said.
"As people couldn't gather as they might ordinarily have done at the time of his death, and at the funeral, then this is a chance to visit and find out a little bit more about him," she added.
The exhibition runs until 20 September.
