River Thames search at Caversham for missing man continues
A search along a stretch of the River Thames is continuing for a second day after a man was seen entering the water but not getting out.
The initial search, involving police and fire crews, began on Wednesday near Caversham Bridge at about 13:00 BST.
Thames Valley Police said searches by officers, divers and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue teams were under way.
The force has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
