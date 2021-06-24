BBC News

Skipping Sikh awarded MBE for inspiring exercise videos

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionRajinder Singh said Prince Charles expressed an interest in starting skipping during the ceremony

A 74-year-old man dubbed the skipping Sikh for starring in exercise videos that inspired his community during lockdown has been awarded an MBE.

Rajinder Singh was concerned that the closure of Sikh temples, or Gurdwaras, would lead to his fellow worshippers in Slough, Berkshire, feeling isolated.

His resulting videos proved a hit on social media and also helped raise more than £14,000 for NHS charities.

He received the honour for services to health and fitness on Wednesday.

media captionMr Singh spoke to the BBC about his videos in April 2020

Speaking after the ceremony at St James's Palace - hosted by the Prince of Wales, Mr Singh said: "I'm very grateful for this honour.

"I spoke with Prince Charles and he said he will try skipping, and then he said we were born in the same month. He was very pleased."

He added he would happily give the heir to the throne skipping lessons.

image copyrightMinreet Kaur
image captionMinreet Kaur watched her father Rajinder Singh receive his MBE from Prince Charles

Mr Singh, who lives in Hayes, west London, moved to England from Punjab in the 1970s and became a Heathrow Airport driver.

He said his father, who was a soldier, taught him to skip at the age of five, and his daughter, Minreet Kaur, who attended the ceremony with him, encouraged him to share his skipping videos on Twitter.

"The turban makes it harder to skip because you have to raise [the rope] higher," he said.

"But my advice to old people is to just try - do whatever you can, even if it's sitting down exercise - and don't give up."

Later this year he will be taking part in the London Marathon for Mencap, which supports people with learning disabilities.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.