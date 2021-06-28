Siren sound alert to be sent to mobile phones in Reading
A test for an emergency alert is being sent to mobile phones in Reading as part of a trial.
The UK government alert will make iPhone or Android devices make a loud siren-like sound for about 10 seconds.
The system, which could be used in the event of a life-threatening event nearby, sends the alert to anyone in a specific area - it does not use people's phone numbers.
The test will sound from phones on Tuesday between 13:00 and 14:00 BST.
People's phones or tablets may also vibrate and read out the alert.
Those who receive the test do not need to take any action.
The system was first trialled in East Suffolk on 25 May and is expected to be rolled out across the UK this summer.
