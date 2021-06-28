Reading stabbing: Olly Stephens stabbed to death in ambush plan, court told
A 13-year-old was "lured" to a park by a girl and "ambushed" by two teenage boys who stabbed him and left him to die, a court has heard.
Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green, Reading, on 3 January.
Olly believed he was meeting a girl on her own, but two boys were lying in wait, Winchester Crown Court heard.
Two boys, both 14, deny murder. A girl, also 14, and one of the boys, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Alison Morgan QC said the defendants were "motivated by perceived grievances" against Olly.
The barrister said he was "lured" to the fields by the girl as part of a plan devised in the days before the attack with the two boys.
"Olly was then ambushed by the defendants," said Ms Morgan, adding that he was stabbed in the chest and back.
"He was physically attacked by [the two boys], with [the girl] standing nearby lending assistance by her presence."
Ms Morgan said that this was "not some kind of consensual fight" but a planned attack in which Olly was "vulnerable".
She told the court the defendants then fled the scene and deleted incriminating messages from their phones and disposed of the clothes they were wearing.
Jurors were told the defendants had shared several messages on Snapchat in the days leading up to Olly's death that demonstrated hostility towards him.
Other messages referenced the possession, handling and use of knives, the prosecutor said.
The trial continues.
