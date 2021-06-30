Reading stabbing: Accused pair covered their tracks after attack, court hears
Two schoolboys accused of stabbing a teenager to death in Reading "deliberately covered their tracks" after the attack, a court has heard.
Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green, Reading, on 3 January.
Prosecutors told the court the pair "knew what they were doing" when they "ambushed" Olly.
Two boys, both 14, deny murder. A girl, also 14, and one of the boys, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The court previously heard Olly had been "lured" to a park by a girl and "ambushed" by two teenage boys, who were "motivated by perceived grievances" against him.
The alleged attackers were said to have left Olly with stab wounds to the chest and back after a short scuffle.
The court was previously told the boys tried to get rid of "incriminating evidence".
Alison Morgan QC, prosecuting, said: "Deliberate steps were taken in the aftermath of the incident.
"These include the defendants searching on the internet for Reading stabbing, separating from each other after the event, and communicating with each other about the disposal of clothing and phone data."
Police later found "bloodstained" items belonging to one of the boys in a plastic bag hidden in an "overgrown area", the court heard.
The judge at Reading Crown Court invited the boys' defence barristers to give the jury an outline of their cases.
Timothy Raggatt QC, representing the boy accused of stabbing Olly twice, told the jury the boy was "only aware of stabbing Olly once" and he did so "in defence" of his friend.
The boy "genuinely believed" Olly might have been carrying a knife, he added. He said at no stage did the boy intend to kill Olly.
Tom Godfrey, the defence barrister representing the other boy, told the jury his client was "unaware" his friend had a knife and the stabbing was "totally unexpected".
The trial continues.
