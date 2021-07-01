E-scooter rider dies after crash with car in Portsmouth
- Published
A teenage e-scooter rider has died in hospital after he was injured in a crash with a car.
George McGowan was involved in the collision with a Volkswagen EOS in Leominster Road, Portsmouth, on Saturday evening.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday. No-one else was hurt.
Paying tribute, his family described him as "a character who will be truly missed by his family and friends".
Police said an investigation into the crash in Paulsgrove was ongoing and appealed for witnesses.
Portsmouth City Council said the e-scooter was not part of its current rental scheme in the city.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, member for traffic and transportation, said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a private e-scooter rider and want to extend my sincere condolences to their friends and family."