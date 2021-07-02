First Reading pod homes arrive for rough sleepers
- Published
A £2m project to accommodate rough sleepers in pod homes has begun with the arrival of the first units.
Five stackable homes were delivered on Thursday to the Cattle Market site in Reading, Berkshire.
Reading Borough Council said 40 "innovative" pods would be installed for people who were put into B&B accommodation during the pandemic.
It said homelessness charity St Mungo's would offer the residents "intensive support".
Councillor Ellie Emberson, in charge of housing, said: "This is a truly exciting project for us with life-changing outcomes for the 40 homeless people who we will be helping to break the cycle of rough sleeping."
The insulated homes, measuring 7.8m x 3m (26ft x 10ft), include a small bathroom and kitchen facilities.
When the first residents arrive in August, the pods will be stacked two high with external stairs to the upper units.
The council said it had provided 260 people with temporary accommodation during the pandemic.
Council deputy leader Tony Page said: "This is a first for Reading... I don't think many other authorities have gone down this route.
"It offers accommodation far superior to what would be offered in bed and breakfast and it will also save money for the council."
The project is funded by a £2.3m government grant, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said the temporary units would count towards its target of creating more than 300 new homes in the borough over the next three years.
