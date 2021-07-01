Reading stabbings: Mosaic created for teacher killed in terror attack
- Published
A mosaic has been unveiled in tribute to a teacher who was killed in the Reading terror attack.
James Furlong, 36, was stabbed to death alongside his friends David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, in June last year in Forbury Gardens.
The mosaic was installed at Holt School in Wokingham, where Mr Furlong spent seven years and was head of history, as well as government and politics.
The work marks his interests and legacy, the school said.
Artist Gary Drostle was commissioned to make the memorial which has been installed on a school building.
It prominently features a Tudor rose, representing Mr Furlong's love for Tudor history.
The rose is encircled by sun-rays depicting his positivity, a rainbow marking his advocacy for pride in his assemblies and gargoyles representing the pupils that sat in his classroom.
Speaking at the unveiling on Monday, Mr Furlong's brother Gary said his family was "blown away" by the "stunning mosaic".
He said: "James was incredibly happy working at The Holt School. Every time I would see my brother at our family home in Liverpool, he would often talk how things were going here, about what he was teaching and how he was incredibly proud of the students...
"James would be so proud to see what you've done for him today in his honour."
The artwork, which was funded with donations to a memorial fund, also had input from pupils.
The unveiling comes after friends and family of the victims gathered in Forbury Gardens to mark the first anniversary of the attacks.
Khairi Saadallah was sentenced to a whole-life prison sentence in January over the three murders.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.