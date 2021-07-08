David Watkins 1993 murder: Man loses appeal against conviction
- Published
A man jailed for the execution-style murder of a drug dealer has lost an appeal to overturn his conviction.
Andrew Everson was sentenced to a minimum 27-year jail term in 2019 for the 1993 shooting of 30-year-old David Watkins in Pingewood, near Reading.
Everson, representing himself, told the Court of Appeal he had been the victim of "corrupt" police. This claim was dismissed by the three sitting judges.
The judges also told Everson, 56, that his sentence would not be reduced.
Everson, from Weymouth in Dorset, forced father-of-two Mr Watkins to kneel down before firing at him in the back of the head with a shotgun, the court heard.
The prosecution had argued he was motivated by financial difficulties and had stolen £6,000 that Mr Watkins was believed to have been carrying in cash at the time he was killed.
Everson had been cleared of murder following a trial in 1994 but was retried and convicted 25 years later at Reading Crown Court after the emergence of fresh evidence.
'No error'
However, Everson argued the evidence used against him was circumstantial and that police had planted metal shavings at his home which suggested the presence of a sawn-off shotgun.
Dismissing his appeal, Lord Justice Holroyde said: "The simple fact is that the circumstantial evidence against [Everson] was strong.
"It was uncontradicted by any evidence from [Everson] himself.
"There was an ample evidential basis for the jury to convict and there was no error of law or serious irregularity in the course of the trial."
He added that the judges were "satisfied there is no arguable grounds for questioning the safety of this conviction".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.