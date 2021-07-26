Reading stabbing: Two guilty of Olly Stephens murder
Two schoolboys who ambushed a 13-year-old and stabbed him to death after a dispute on social media have been found guilty of murder.
Olly Stephens suffered fatal stab wounds to his chest and back in a field in Reading, Berkshire, on 3 January.
He had been lured there by a girl and was then attacked by two boys carrying knives, Reading Crown Court was told.
The girl, 14, admitted manslaughter. She will be sentenced with the two boys, also both 14, at a later date.
None of them can be identified for legal reasons.
His killers had fallen out with Olly because they believed he "grassed" on them to the brother of a boy they had mocked in a social media group chat, the trial heard.
Voice notes and text messages were presented to the jury in which the boys talked about taking revenge.
"He's actually getting banged when I see him," one message said.
Another added: "I actually hate the kid with a passion, like if I was to see him right now I'll probably end up killing him or something."
The girl was recruited to lure Olly to Bugs Bottom fields, near his home in Emmer Green, as part of a "set-up", the jury was told.
She suggested in messages exchanged before the killing that Olly deserved what was coming, the court heard.
Alison Morgan QC, prosecuting, said Olly had no idea he was about to be attacked.
"This was an ambush on him. A planned attack that was designed to put him in a vulnerable position," she said.
One blade penetrated 17cm into Olly's back, and another wound in his chest was 9cm deep, the jury heard.
An off-duty nurse walking her dog found the fatally-injured teenager and attempted resuscitation, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The court heard the killers tried to dispose of evidence and exchanged messages on Snapchat about the attack, with one of the boys describing it as "the biggest mistake of my life".
