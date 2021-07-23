BBC News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Bracknell

A motorcyclist has died after crashing with a car.

The collision, involving a Triumph motorcycle and Mercedes Benz saloon, happened on the southbound slip road off the A3095 Mill Lane, towards Ellesfield Avenue, Bracknell, Berkshire, at 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

The woman, in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage. The car driver was uninjured. No arrests have been made.

