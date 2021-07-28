Langley crash: Woman arrested after man, 77, killed
A woman has been arrested after being involved in a crash that killed a man.
A grey Volkswagen Golf collided with a blue Nissan Micra on Parlaunt Road in Langley, Slough, about 10:34 BST on Monday.
The 77-year-old man driving the Micra was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for causing death through dangerous driving while under influence of drugs and alcohol.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Wexham Park Hospital.
Thames Valley Police said the Micra spun over the central verge onto the other side of the carriageway after being hit by the Golf. It then hit a Toyota Prius parked on the road.
PC Paul Stott of the roads policing team said: "Sadly, the driver of the Nissan Micra, an elderly man, lost his life as a result of the injuries caused by the crash.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. A family liaison officer will be supporting them as part of the investigation into this fatal collision."
He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
