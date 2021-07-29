Body of man in 80s pulled from Thames in Wokingham
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Thames in Berkshire.
Police were called to Wokingham Waterside Centre in Thames Valley Park, Wokingham, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday following reports of a man's body being recovered from the river.
The man, from Reading and in his 80s, was confirmed dead at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.
His death is being treated as unexplained and the investigation continues around the circumstances.
The force added the deceased's next of kin has been informed.
Police had earlier cordoned of the park around the waterside centre.
