Windsor and Maidenhead to honour Olympic medallists
- Published
Three Olympic medallists from Berkshire are in line for a Freedom of the Borough honour, a council leader said.
It follows Maidenhead swimmer Tom Dean winning two gold medals in Tokyo. Jack Beaumont, also from Maidenhead, won a silver medal along with Windsor slalom canoeist Mallory Franklin.
Windsor and Maidenhead council leader Andrew Johnson said the award was the "least they could do".
A motion will have to be put forward and voted on at a full council meeting.
The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead can give to individual or corporate body.
The rare award recognises local people who have made a "significant contribution to the locality or have achieved something outstanding", according to the local authority.
Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, councillor Andrew Johnson said: "There will definitely be an event to mark their success. It is something we should all be proud of, both as a town and a borough.
"I think also not only engendering positivity for the town but hopefully also encouraging others to take up sport and leisure.
"There's a golden opportunity to capitalise on all of this from a public health perspective but also from a broader perception."
Tom Dean made history becoming the first British male swimmer in 113 years to win two gold medals at a single Olympic games when he and his teammates triumphed in the 4x200m freestyle in Tokyo.
Rower Jack Beaumont bagged silver with his men's quadruple sculls team and Mallory Franklin won silver at canoe slalom in the C1 class.
