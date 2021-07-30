BBC News

Arborfield crash: Driver dies after two-car collision

Published
image sourceRobin Webster
image captionThe cars collided on the A327 near Observer Way

A driver has died after a crash involving two cars in Berkshire.

His Peugeot 208 and a Volkwagen Golf collided on the A327 near Observer Way in Arborfield at about 06:40 BST on Monday.

The 48-year-old man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Volkswagen driver, a 36-year-old woman, remains in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No-one has been arrested.

