Arborfield crash: Driver dies after two-car collision
A driver has died after a crash involving two cars in Berkshire.
His Peugeot 208 and a Volkwagen Golf collided on the A327 near Observer Way in Arborfield at about 06:40 BST on Monday.
The 48-year-old man was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The Volkswagen driver, a 36-year-old woman, remains in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No-one has been arrested.
