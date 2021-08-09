Concern for missing Slough woman in need of medication
Police have said they are urgently trying to find a missing woman in need of medication.
Muriel Ishmael, 65, was last seen in Boroughway Road, Slough, before moving onto Langley High Street at about 17:10 BST on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said officers were becoming "increasingly concerned" about Ms Ishmael, and urgently needed to locate her.
She is from Slough, 5ft 4ins tall, with short dark hair with a reddish tinge.
Ms Ishmael is also of medium build, and was last seen wearing a dark blue raincoat with a hood, dark skirt and black trainers.
She is known to visit the Langley High Street area as well as Slough Cemetery, police said.
