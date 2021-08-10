Barber Waheed Ullah gives free haircuts to Reading homeless
- Published
A barber shop owner has begun offering free haircuts and food giveaways to homeless people and refugees.
Waheed Ullah said up to 30 people have been taking up the offer every Sunday at his shop in Reading.
He said the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns had created a "hard situation" for many people who were struggling financially.
Local community charity Sadaka has said it will support the scheme, which Mr Ullah has so far self-funded.
As well as haircuts and food at his shop, Diamond Scissors, Mr Ullah has provided toiletries, such as shampoo and toothpaste, and women's sanitary products.
He also gave food to 70 refugees staying at a hotel near the Oxford Road premises, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Explaining why he started offering the service, he said: "I found out there are a lot of people who need help.
"There are lots of homeless people, and so many people that are struggling with their income.
"There are single fathers and mothers who cannot work who are asking for help.
"Everyone has seen the worst time. They are human beings as well. They need to feel happy and look nice. We are happy to give them a free service."
He said he would also like to provide clothing and training in barber skills if he had the resources to do so.
Set up in 2017, the Reading-based charity Sadaka is set to support Mr Ullah's efforts as part of its work providing hot food, groceries, and essential employable training skills for those in need.
The charity will provide free food at the barber shop on Tuesdays.
