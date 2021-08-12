Station Hill: Demolition starts ahead of £750m Reading development
Demolition work has started ahead of the creation of an 18-storey office block as part of a £750m development.
A multi-storey car park in Garrard Street, Reading, is being knocked down to make way for an office and a park as part of the Station Hill development.
The block, One Station Hill - which is phase two of the works, is expected to open in 2023.
Development company Lincoln MGT said the demolition "signals the beginning of Station Hill's transformation".
Work is already under way for phase one of the project - which involves creating an apartment block, south of Garrard Street.
Developers hope to build more homes and office space during phase three - the final phase - of the works.
Once all phases are complete developers said Station Hill would provide 1,300, homes, 625,000 sq ft of office space, retail and leisure space and a central piazza.
Alex Aitchison, director of development at Lincoln Property Company UK, said: "After almost twenty years of discussions by previous developers, we are proud to be the longer-term custodians delivering a truly unique legacy, which we feel is pivotal to re-enforcing Reading as the capital of the Southeast and accelerating Reading's deserved city status."
He added the development was getting "significant interest" from large corporate employers.
Lincoln MGT acquired the site in 2018 after several previous ambitious plans for the site were abandoned.
