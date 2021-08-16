Reading West railway station's £3.3m revamp works start
Work has started on a £3.3m revamp of Reading West railway station.
The first phase of the project aims to widen and realign the pavement on Oxford Road in the town to make space for a new station building.
Roadworks are expected to last for at least 16 weeks, Reading Borough Council has said.
The new station building, which will include new ticket gates, toilets and a shop, is expected to open next summer.
The work at the station - on the Reading to Basingstoke and Reading to Newbury line - is part of a project between Reading Borough Council, Great West Railway (GWR) and Network Rail.
Tony Page, head of environment, planning and transport at Reading Borough Council said: "It's an exciting scheme that starts the long overdue regeneration and improvement of a station that has been neglected for decades, and has been the subject of increasing complaints and associated anti-social behaviour."
He added it would "deliver major improvements" for rail users and the local community.
Speaking on delays due to the station roadworks, Mr Page added: "Temporary lane closures and traffic signals... will inevitably cause some delay.
"But it will result in a major new facility for that community around the Reading West Station area, and I would ask people to bear with us during that relatively short space of time."
The roadworks come in addition to temporary traffic lights while digital infrastructure firm City Fibre also works in Oxford Road.
City Fibre has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
