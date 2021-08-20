Woman raped in Thatcham A4 layby was investigating empty child seat
A woman has been raped in a layby after stopping to investigate an empty child seat by a road.
The incident happened at a layby on the A4 in Thatcham, Berkshire, opposite the junction with Cox's Lane, just after midnight on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said the woman stopped at the layby because she was concerned there was a child at risk.
The force called the incident "concerning" and said it was stepping up patrols in the area.
Detectives said they were working to understand the significance of the child's car seat and whether it was linked to the rape.
They are advising the public to make a note of anything concerning on the roadside and to report it to police so they can investigate.
Det Insp Alice Broad said: "The investigation is working at pace to identify the suspect of this offence.
"The victim has provided a full account of the incident and is being supported by specially trained officers."
Police are appealing for information and dashcam and CCTV footage from the area between 23:00 on Sunday until just after midnight on Monday.
