Thatcham layby rape: Man from Bracknell arrested

Published
image captionPolice examined the layby on the A4 near Thatcham following the attack

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a layby on a main road in Berkshire, police have said.

The woman was attacked opposite the Mercure Hotel on the A4, near Thatcham, around midnight on 16 August.

Det Insp Alice Broad said a "number of significant enquiries" are ongoing following the "deeply concerning" incident.

The arrested man, from Bracknell, remains in police custody,

