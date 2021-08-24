Thatcham layby rape: Man from Bracknell arrested
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a layby on a main road in Berkshire, police have said.
The woman was attacked opposite the Mercure Hotel on the A4, near Thatcham, around midnight on 16 August.
Det Insp Alice Broad said a "number of significant enquiries" are ongoing following the "deeply concerning" incident.
The arrested man, from Bracknell, remains in police custody,
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.