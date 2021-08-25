'Heartwarming' donations 'overwhelm' Windsor and Maidenhead council
A council has been "overwhelmed" by "heartwarming" donations made by local residents for Afghan refugees.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council (RBWM) announced on Friday it was setting up donation drop-off points with Slough Refugee Support.
Since then, more than 300 donations including clothing and baby items were sorted to be quickly dispatched.
RBWM confirmed it would be providing accommodation and support to two Afghan families immediately.
The council added it is prepared to welcome further households under the national resettlement scheme.
Council leader Andrew Johnson said: "We set up the donations drop-off point on Friday after people got in touch asking how they can donate to the relief effort.
"We have since been overwhelmed by the remarkable response and heartwarming generosity from the community."
Mr Johnson added that he was proud of the way the borough had responded "swiftly and compassionately" to the national call for support, and promised the donations would find their way quickly to help those in need.
The authority has asked that donations now be limited to household items such as pots, pans, crockery and cutlery, as well as baby basics like bottles and nappies.
It said school uniforms, including children's shoes, new underwear and toiletries for men, women and children are also needed, along with strong storage containers "to enable the creation of property start-up sets", are also needed.
Jean Kelly, Slough Refugee Support's chair of trustees, said their thoughts are "constantly with those fleeing Afghanistan and seeking refuge in a safe haven".
She added: "We will use our wealth of experience in assisting the council as much as we can in ensuring we give a very warm and practical welcome to the families the Royal Borough is sponsoring."
