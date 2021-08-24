Olly Stephens: Boy launches appeal against murder conviction
- Published
A schoolboy found guilty of murdering a 13-year-old after a row on social media has applied for permission to appeal against his conviction.
Two boys, both 14, were convicted after ambushing and stabbing Olly Stephens in a field in Reading on 3 January.
However, lawyers for one of the boys said the judge was wrong not to allow psychiatric evidence about their client's Asperger's syndrome diagnosis.
The pair are due to be sentenced on 13 September at Reading Crown Court.
The Court of Appeal confirmed it has received an application for permission to appeal the conviction.
Olly was lured to Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green by a 14-year-old girl, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, before being ambushed by the two boys, the trial heard.
The killers had been in dispute with Olly on social media, and the jury was played voice notes in which they talked about taking revenge.
The children convicted cannot be identified for legal reasons.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.