Thatcham layby rape: Man released under investigation
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a layby in Berkshire has been released.
The 28-year-old, from Bracknell, was arrested after the assault, which happened on the A4 in Thatcham close to Cox's Lane on 16 August.
Det Insp Alice Broad said after a "significant number of enquiries around this individual" he had been released under investigation.
The attack took place opposite the Mercure Hotel at about midnight.
Police believe the woman had stopped in the layby because she saw an empty child's car seat and was concerned a child was at risk.
Det Insp Alice Broad said: "We urge members of the public to remain cautious when they spot anything similar that is left in an unusual place and not to approach themselves, but instead report it to Thames Valley Police."
She also asked for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.