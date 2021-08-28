Bracknell attack: Woman seriously injured after stabbing
- Published
A woman, aged in her 50s, has been left with "potentially life-changing injuries" after being stabbed, police have said.
Thames Valley Police said she was attacked by a man in Quadrant Court in Bracknell at about 09:50 BST.
A man, in his 30s, was also assaulted but not seriously hurt.
Detectives said they were treating the attack as attempted murder and it was an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public.
The offender is described as a white man, in his 30s, about 6ft (1.8m) tall with blonde, unkempt hair.
He was wearing light coloured trousers and a hooded top.
Officers are appealing for information and said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.