Reading festival: Woman, 20, dies in hospital
A woman who was at this year's Reading Festival has died, its organisers have said.
Festival Republic said the 20-year-old had a pre-existing condition and died on Friday evening at Royal Berkshire Hospital.
The event, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place this weekend.
More than 100,000 revellers are expected to attend the three-day festival in Richfield Avenue.
Organisers said: "It is with deep sadness that Festival Republic confirms there has been a death at Royal Berkshire Hospital.
"A 20-year-old festival-goer with a pre-existing condition tragically passed away on Friday evening.
"Her family was with her when she died. We are in touch with her family and extend our sincerest sympathy to them and her friends."
