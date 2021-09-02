Football memorabilia including Sir Bobby Charlton shirt up for sale
A football fan's collection of memorabilia amassed since the 1960s could sell for up to £170,000.
Bryan Horsnell's collection includes football shirts for World Cup winners Sir Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore and FA Cup medals won by the first father and son to win the competition.
Mr Horsnell, a retired postal worker, is selling the collection as he moves into a smaller home with his wife.
An auctioneer said Mr Horsnell, 82, was a "pioneer of football collecting".
The red Manchester United home shirt from about 1965 was worn and signed by Sir Bobby, while Moore's white Fulham 1975 FA Cup final shirt - thought to have been an unused spare - is also up for sale.
The lots, that will go on sale next week, include two FA Cup medals won for Sheffield United. Harry Johnson Sr and Harry Johnson Jr won their medals in 1902 and 1925 respectively.
Only three other father and son duos have matched the Johnsons' achievement - Frank Lampard Sr and Jr, Ian Wright and Shaun Wright-Phillips and Peter and Kasper Schmeichel.
Mr Horsnell, from Reading, Berkshire, also owns every England cap owned by Arsenal legend Cliff Bastin, who played for his country 21 times between 1931 and 1938.
"The collection is remarkable as every single cap he was awarded as an England player has remained intact," auctioneer Graham Budd said.
"Very often such a collection fragments as different branches of a family are given one as a memento or are gifted to friends during the player's lifetime."
A pennant given by the Portuguese FA ahead of the Portugal and England semi-final during the 1966 World Cup is also up for sale.
Mr Budd said: "More often than not [Mr Horsnell] would acquire items directly from footballers and built up a spectacular collection.
"This has been supplemented by purchases at auction since memorabilia sales grew from the 1990s onwards," he added.
"It would be difficult and expensive for anybody setting out today to amass such an incredible array of treasures."
