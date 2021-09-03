Ex-Newbury police officer who smoked cannabis would have been sacked
A former police officer who quit after he admitted smoking cannabis would have been sacked.
Christopher Howarth smoked the joint with friends in July and tested positive for a banned substance after taking a urine test days later.
Mr Howarth, who resigned from Thames Valley Police at the end of that month, worked at Newbury station in Berkshire.
Chief Constable John Campbell said Mr Howarth's actions "clearly" amounted to gross misconduct.
'Deeply regretful'
A fast-tracked online misconduct hearing heard Mr Howarth, who only joined the force in June 2020, admitted he smoked the cannabis with friends on 19 July.
He was tested three days later after a tip-off about him potentially using drugs.
He filed his resignation on 30 July, which became effective from 27 August.
Aileen O'Connor, who represented Mr Howarth for the Police Federation, said he had been "fully aware" he was smoking cannabis and was "deeply regretful of his actions".
He had admitted gross misconduct ahead of Friday's hearing and did not attend it.
Mr Campbell said he would have sacked Mr Howarth without notice had he not resigned and placed him on the College of Policing's barred list.
