Reading Pride event draws crowds after Covid-19 break
- Published
A Pride festival has returned to Reading after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A parade in the town centre started the Love Unites event, before revellers made their way to King's Meadow for entertainment and a funfair.
Reading Pride said it was expecting up to 10,000 people to attend over the course of the day.
CEO Martin Cooper said the turnout for the event was "incredible" and "amazing to see".
"We have so many people," Mr Cooper said.
"Different ethnicities, different genders, different orientations."
This year marks the 17th Reading Pride event and Mr Cooper said the backdrop of the pandemic meant organisers were not expecting the number of visitors.
