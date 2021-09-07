BBC News

M4 to close for further smart motorway work

Published
image sourceSlough Borough Council
image captionThe M4 smart motorway project started in 2018 and is due to be completed in spring 2022

Part of the M4 will close overnight for ongoing work to turn it into a so-called smart motorway.

The westbound carriageway will close between junction 6 for Slough and 8/9 for Maidenhead from 21:00 BST until 06:00 tomorrow.

It will also close in both directions at the weekend, between junction 3 for Hayes and 4b at the M25 interchange.

The weekend closure will start after 20:00 on Friday and the motorway will reopen by 06:00 on Monday.

Highways England said the Smart Motorway project would "increase capacity and reduce congestion".

image sourceHighways England
image captionEleven bridges are being demolished as part of the works including Old Ascot Bridge

Critics of smart motorways have previously raised fears about their safety after fatal accidents involving stationary cars being hit from behind.

In April the government announced that no more smart motorways without hard shoulders would be able to open before additional safety measures are put in place.

The M4 project started in 2018 and is due to be completed in spring 2022 at an estimated cost of £848m.

image sourceHighways England
image captionThe smart motorway project is due to be completed in spring 2022

