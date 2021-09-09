Wokingham solar farm approved for agricultural land
- Published
Plans for a solar farm on agricultural land occupied by a tenant cattle farmer have been granted conditional approval.
Andrew Lake, 58, had previously been told to vacate High Barn Farm in Berkshire by Wokingham Borough Council.
Councillors said the plans had been amended so five hectares (12 acres) of the Barkham farm would remain.
They approved the plans but a decision notice will not be issued until the secretary of state has decided whether or not to call in the application.
The secretary of state has the power to take over the application if they are unhappy with it, rather than letting the local authority decide.
The council said the 52-hectare, council-owned site, consisting of 67,000 solar panels, would be returned to agriculture after 25 years.
At Wednesday's planning meeting, councillor Gregor Murray said: "When this council declared a climate emergency it was clear we would have to make some difficult decisions.
"Conversations have been ongoing with the farmer about how the council can accommodate his continued occupation of the site, including the farmhouse."
Wokingham Borough Council said members also added an informative at the meeting that the council explore the potential for the farmer to continue with shared use of the site for livestock grazing.
There were more than 50 objections to the application, relating to the loss of agricultural land, visual harm to the landscape and damage to archaeological and heritage assets.
Last month the council approved more than £20m of funding for the project, raised through borrowing.
It is hoped the solar farm, the first of five expected to be put forward in the area, will generate £500,000 for the council each year.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.