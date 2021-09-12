BBC News

Reading Minster: Man arrested on suspicion of churchyard rape

Published
image source, Ivan Barefield/FR Pix
image captionForensic investigators were seen outside Reading Minster after the attack

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was attacked near Reading Minster.

Thames Valley Police said the woman in her 20s was assaulted near the church at about 03:35 BST.

The man, who is from Nottingham, remains in police custody.

Police and forensic investigators were seen in the churchyard, in Chain Street, earlier. A cordon that was put up there has since been taken down.

image source, Ivan Barefield/FR Pix

