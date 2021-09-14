Reading Minster rape: Man released on bail over attack on woman
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in her 20s near a church has been released on police bail.
The 22-year-old from Nottingham was held after the attack, which happened near Reading Minster in Chain Street at about 03:35 BST on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said the investigation in Reading was ongoing and the man had been released on bail.
Officers have appealed for information from anyone who was near the scene.
