New Reading Rep Theatre to open after fundraising drive
- Published
A new theatre is set open as a home venue for a Reading arts group.
Reading Rep Theatre raised more than £1m to convert a former Salvation Army hall in King's Road.
The theatre company, founded in 2012, had outgrown its previous residence in a 60-seat studio space at Reading College.
The new venue, with seating for 158 people and an education centre on site, will be officially opened later with a gala performance
The group was set up in 2012 and also includes the Reading Rep Young Company for 16 to 24-year-olds interested in the performing arts.
Executive producer Nick Thompson said the new theatre had "pretty incredible backstage facilities".
"This is what attracts people to work with us - whether that is our best professional work bringing in people nationally in, or working with people in Reading, or our work in the community."
Funding has come from trusts and organisations as well as through crowdfunding.
Among the productions planned for the theatre's opening season are Dorian, a retelling of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray and an adaption of Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.