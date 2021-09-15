Wokingham boy with autism denied place at school with twin
The parents of a boy with autism who was denied a place at the school his twin sister attends are challenging the decision at a tribunal.
The mother and father of seven-year-olds Joseph and Isabella said the pair thrived when they went to infant school together in Wokingham, Berkshire.
But they were told their junior school of choice was not suitable for Joseph.
Wokingham Borough Council said it had "huge sympathy" and wanted Joseph to go to the school "as soon as possible".
However, it added that it could not comment in more detail because of the Special Educational Needs and Disability tribunal process.
James, Joseph's father, said the family has spent "tens of thousands of pounds" on legal fees and hiring experts ahead of the tribunal in October.
He said Joseph was diagnosed with autism in 2018 and, although it has had some impact on his development, he has been able to benefit from mainstream education.
"Joseph is a very intellectual, happy little boy," he said.
"The school is saying it can't meet his needs but in fact, actually, we've engaged our own experts - a speech and language therapist, an educational psychologist and an occupational therapist.
"They all conclude that yes Joseph needs support... but he is educationally and academically astute and should be in a mainstream school.
"So there's just that dispute now between the school who think it's not the right place [for Joseph] and the experts."
'Complex situation'
James added that his son had been looking forward to attending Westende Junior School, which is run by the Circle Trust, all summer and was finding it "traumatic" watching his sister go without him.
Graham Howe, the councillor in charge of children's services in Wokingham, said: "I have huge sympathy for the family involved and we are working with the Circle Trust to agree a start date at Westende School.
"This is a difficult and complex situation, and we have worked closely with the family and the Circle Trust to resolve it.
"As a tribunal process is under way, we cannot comment in any detail, but I can state that the family's preference of a place at Westende School, with the right support in place, will be provided as soon as possible."
Andrea Sykes, the school's headteacher, said: "We are working with the local authority to ensure that we can meet the child's needs in welcoming them to Westende."
