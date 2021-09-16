Foxborough community repaint 20-year-old mural
Residents have given a 20-year-old playground mural in Slough a new lick of paint after council funding was cut.
Grampian Playground in Langley was set to be rejuvenated as part of the council's community investment fund.
Slough Borough Council said it axed the fund due to the "difficult financial circumstances" it is currently facing.
Now, with support from Foxborough councillor Madhuri Bedi, the community has raised £650 to transform the wall.
The money raised paid for artist Alesea Martino to revive the mural, which was officially unveiled on Wednesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Firefighters and volunteers from GoodGym also came together to help spruce up the wall and £2,000 worth of paint leftover from Channel 4 programme, Changing Rooms, was donated.
Ms Bedi spearheaded a campaign to freshen up the mural since 2016, when she asked residents where the community investment fund money should be used.
The fund was set up by Slough Borough Council, to allocate money to councillors for spending on projects in their own individual wards.
A spokesperson for the authority said the fund was "removed" due to its current financial situation.
Ms Bedi said she was determined to still go ahead and renew the mural, which originally featured paintings by people around the playground 20 years ago.
She said: "After the funding was frozen, so many members of the community came forward saying they would donate their own money."
Now completed, the mural has been designed with a view to represent the community and the "journey of life."
Ms Bedi added: "The mural is just beautiful and I hope it will become a lasting legacy.
"This playground is changing lives by giving children a place to have fun and we wanted the mural to represent the journey of life, as well as representing the diverse cultures we have here in Slough."
There is one original section of the mural which remains, where children living in the area 20 years ago left their handprints and current residents have added theirs.
Ms Bedi added: "The response I have had from residents has been incredible, as has the joy I have seen on children's faces which will stay with me for always."
A spokesperson for the council said: "This project was supported throughout by our community development team and we are over the moon the community continued to come together to improve their local area, despite the difficult financial circumstances the council is in."
