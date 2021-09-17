Reading man arrested in murder investigation
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found during the search for a missing person.
The investigation was launched on 24 August when a person was reported missing from Reading.
The body was found on Wednesday in Erith, south-east London, Thames Valley Police said.
A 47-year-old man from Reading was arrested on Thursday evening and is in police custody.
Police said they could not give further details about the identity of the deceased "due to the ongoing nature of the investigation".
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives have sealed off a property in Hadrian Walk in Reading.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.