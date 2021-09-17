M4 closed at Slough for weekend smart motorway works
Part of the M4 will close over the weekend for ongoing work to turn it into a smart motorway.
Both carriageways will be shut between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 for Slough.
The closures will start after 20:00 BST on Friday and the motorway will reopen by 06:00 on Monday.
Highways England has previously said the project would "increase capacity and reduce congestion".
Critics of smart motorways have previously raised fears about their safety after fatal accidents involving stationary cars being hit from behind.
In April, the government announced that no more smart motorways, without hard shoulders, would be able to open before additional safety measures were put in place.
The M4 project started in 2018 and is due to be completed in spring 2022 at an estimated cost of £848m.
