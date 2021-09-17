Wokingham private school teacher jailed for abusing pupils
A private school teacher who sexually abused a pupil and groomed two others has been jailed for 11 years.
Stuart Woods, 34, plied the "vulnerable" pupils with alcohol to aid his abuse, while teaching at Reddam House Berkshire in Wokingham, Reading Crown Court heard.
The British Gymnastics coach was found guilty of five child sex offences.
Sentencing Woods, judge Edward Burgess QC said his offending "constitutes the most egregious breach of trust".
The court heard Woods sexually abused the boy on school premises and groomed the girls.
In a victim impact statement, the mother of the boy said her world was "shattered" when her son told her he had been abused by his teacher.
"We carry the burden of guilt too as parents, as we had no idea this was occurring at school," she said.
"This continues to haunt us… our faith and trust in people has been completely eradicated."
Her son said, in a victim impact statement, he "rarely experiences happiness" following the abuse.
"Stuart is not a bad man, he is a monster," he added.
'Impetuous'
Woods, of Wellington Road, Sandhurst, was found guilty of two counts of engaging in a sexual activity with a child and three of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Judge Burgess described him as "impetuous and highly manipulative" and "narcissistic".
Speaking to the victims, he added: "I wish you well in your lives going forward and hope you can find healing."
He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years, a restraining order and made to sign the sex offenders register.
In a statement, Reddam House Berkshire said the safeguarding and wellbeing of pupils was its "absolute priority".
"We take any safeguarding allegations extremely seriously and have supported the police and relevant authorities throughout the process with their investigations and subsequent conviction of Mr Woods," it added.
Boarders at the school can expect to pay up to £31,000 per year.
