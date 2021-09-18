Reading murder probe: Duane Denny named as victim by police
A man whose death prompted a murder investigation has been named by police.
Duane Denny, 46, was reported missing from his home in Reading on 24 August and found dead about 50 miles (80km) away on Wednesday in Erith, London.
Officers had previously said they could not give further details about the victim's identity "due to the ongoing nature of the investigation".
A 47-year-old man from Reading arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Detectives cordoned off a property in Hadrian Walk in Reading following Mr Denny's death, and said his next of kin were being supported by family liaison officers.
