Windsor Castle reveals huge equestrian production for Platinum Jubilee
- Published
An equestrian extravaganza featuring more than 500 horses will be staged to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, organisers have announced.
A Gallop Through History will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle to mark her majesty's Platinum Jubilee.
The event, billed as a "personal tribute to our monarchy", is expected to feature the Queen's ponies and horses and attract 5,000 spectators.
The 90-minute show will take place across four evenings from 12-15 May.
The show, featuring more than 1,000 performers, will take the audience on a journey from Elizabeth I to the Queen.
Leading the story will be the Queen's Players, a group of performers based on the travelling players of the Elizabethan period.
Simon Brooks-Ward, producer and director of the celebration, said the event would have a fun element to act as a counterpoint to the pandemic the nation has been experiencing.
He said: "Without giving too much away at this early stage, we have secured some of the best equestrian, military and musical displays from here and around the world to feature in this huge production.
"We are also very excited by The Queen's Players and have had indications of commitment from some great names, that we will release in the near future."
Countries represented will include Oman, India, nations from the Caribbean, Canada, France and Norway.
The cost for the show has not been disclosed but organisers said they have a "healthy budget" with financial support from private donations and commercial support from a number of organisations.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday. It will also be broadcast on ITV in a programme lasting two hours.
The Queen will mark 70 years on the throne on 6 February 2022, but like her Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the first week in June has been chosen for the celebratory events.
There will be a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, 2 June to Sunday, 5 June, with events including a pageant with 5,000 performers.
A live concert will be held at Buckingham Palace, called the Platinum Party at the Palace, while the Queen will also head to the Derby at Epsom Downs with her family.
