Duane Denny: Man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found.
The body of Duane Denny was found in Erith, London, on Wednesday, after the 46-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Reading on 24 August.
Nyiah Williams, 46, and of Hadrian Walk East, Reading, appeared before Reading Crown Court on Tuesday charged with one count of murder.
He was remanded in custody and is set to next appear on 12 November for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Mr Williams is also accused of preventing a lawful burial, perverting the course of justice and criminal damage.
