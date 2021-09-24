Christopher Minards jailed for life for killing Emma McArthur
A man who murdered a "very loving" mother-of-two by stabbing her in the street has been jailed for life.
Emma McArthur, 43, was attacked in Crookham Hill, Thatcham, Berkshire, by Christopher Minards, who she knew, on 1 April. She died the next day.
Her family said no words could express their loss of the "very strong-minded, independent" loved one who was unaware of her "wonderful qualities".
Minards, 35, was jailed for at least 16 years and two months on Thursday.
In a statement, her family said: "Emma had a wonderful smile, a giggly laugh and smiling eyes that could light up a room. She was able to converse with anyone from different backgrounds.
"Emma touched so many lives and she leaves us all with good memories that we hope will carry us through the tough times ahead. She will always live on in our hearts."
Minards, of no fixed address, admitted one count of murder and one count of a possession of a bladed article in a public place at Reading Crown Court in August.
Det Insp Sally Spencer, from Thames Valley Police, said Minards had been given a "significant" prison term.
She added: "My thoughts once again go out to the family and friends of Emma.
"I sincerely hope that the fact we have brought her killer to justice and he has now been jailed helps them begin the very difficult process of moving on with their lives."
