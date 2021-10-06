Man from Windsor has 'record-breaking' kidneys removed
A man has had both his kidneys removed after they enlarged to what surgeons said was "record-breaking" size.
Warren Higgs, 54, underwent a two-hour operation to remove the organs weighing 35kg (77lb) in total.
The father-of-one, who has polycystic kidney disease (PKD), said his surgeons told him that "in every single way you measure it" he had set a new record with the size of his heaviest kidney.
He said the difference in the size of his stomach was "remarkable".
Mr Higgs, from Windsor, said his larger right kidney weighed around 15kg (33lb) with an additional 5kg (11b) of fluid on top.
The previous heaviest kidney in the world was believed to be a 7.4kg (16.3lb) kidney removed in India.
He said: "The surgeon had confirmed it all, and yes we've beaten it [the record] in every single way you measure it.
"I've beaten it when you measure it, when you weigh it with the fluid in - and with the fluid taken out.
"It's not something I'm proud off."
PKD causes small fluid-filled sacs called cysts to develop in the kidneys.
Five years ago, the inherited condition led to his kidneys growing five times larger than they should be, according to his doctors.
Mr Higgs said he was told a "life-saving" operation was needed as the kidneys had started to crush his lungs, stomach, and heart.
The condition also caused him to have a large swollen stomach, which has had a "remarkable" change since the surgery in July, he said.
He has now returned to the gym, and is looking forward to doing a triathlon in a crowdfunded recumbent electric bicycle next year.
But the former accountant said dialysis every two days is taking its toll.
"I can't explain how hard trying to get through dialysis is," he said.
Next year he is hoping to join the register to be eligible for a kidney transplant.
